You are here: Home / Uncategorized / Pioche Public Utilities

Pioche Public Utilities

October 29, 2010 By 1 Comment

Address: 1 Main Street; Pioche, Nevada 89043

Phone: 775-962-5840

Filed Under: Uncategorized

Comments

  1. Melba Lynch says:
    April 25, 2017 at 11:08 am

    I used the Pioche Townhall for dinner after my husband’s memorial.

    I would like to suggest you charge a higher fee to have someone clean the hall.

    It was embarrassing to have people there.

    My family would have not minded cleaning or hiring someone to do the cleaning. Our problem was none of us lived there.

    Did not make a favorable impression of the town.

    Reply

Speak Your Mind

*

shares