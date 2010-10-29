Pioche Public Utilities

Lincoln County Central
Address: 1 Main Street; Pioche, Nevada 89043
Phone: 775-962-5840
I used the Pioche Townhall for dinner after my husband’s memorial.
I would like to suggest you charge a higher fee to have someone clean the hall.
It was embarrassing to have people there.
My family would have not minded cleaning or hiring someone to do the cleaning. Our problem was none of us lived there.
Did not make a favorable impression of the town.
Name *
Email *
Website
Current ye@r *
Leave this field empty
Return to top of page
Copyright © 2017 Battle Born Media · Copyright © 2017 | Nevada Web Design services by Nevada Central Media using Genesis Framework by StudioPress
I used the Pioche Townhall for dinner after my husband’s memorial.
I would like to suggest you charge a higher fee to have someone clean the hall.
It was embarrassing to have people there.
My family would have not minded cleaning or hiring someone to do the cleaning. Our problem was none of us lived there.
Did not make a favorable impression of the town.