Christmas Express returning

By







0 shares

Again for the Christmas season this year, the Williams family and Western Elite are having their annual Christmas Express.

Friday, Dec. 11 will be “Lincoln County Night,” compliments of Western Elite and the Williams family.

Company vice-president Scott Seastrand said, “Dec.11 will be set aside as the specific night for Lincoln County residents only. You don’t have to make reservations, just come, no charge.”

This year Western Elite is taking reservations for their event scheduled for Dec. 4-5 and 11-12, but Seastrand said if Lincoln County people try to make a reservation for one of the other nights, “They might just find it is fully booked already, and it pretty much is.”

Seastrand said they are trying to even things out this year by having reserved nights, because in the past, some night were just so full, the waiting time for rides was super long, “Everybody showed up on one night and not the others.”

He said other things are being planned for those who are waiting in lines for the rides that hopefully will keep some of the kids busy.

“We want to have a great experience for everybody, that’s our whole goal, as well as bring families together and remind us of a bit of a spiritual aspect in Christmas as well,” he said. “Every year we do our very best, and we’ll try to do even better this year.”

The gates will open at 4:45 p.m. The train rides in the two vintage rail passenger cars will be every 15 minutes from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. “Dress warm, and we will transport you and your family from our rural Western Elite property to the North Pole and beyond,” a recent ad explained. “All aboard our enchanting train ride. All the way, sights, sounds and smells of a country Christmas will come to life before your very eyes.”

Chili, cornbread, and hot chocolate will be available, plus hay and carriage rides, photo opportunities and a live nativity scene.

Western Elite is about 33 miles south of Alamo on U.S. 93. Enter at the eagle statue and the blue dumpster.