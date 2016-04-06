By







James Ross Prince (Jim), 79, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family in Salem, UT on March 18, 2016 after a thirty-year battle with Parkinson’s disease.

He was born August 8, 1936 in Ely, Nevada to Rawson Mendis Prince and Hope Jensen. He was a hard worker from a young age, spending time on his grandfather’s farm, working for his father’s grocery store, and finally the highway department before graduating high school. He graduated from White Pine High in 1954. Shortly after, he joined the Army and served two years in Fort Carson, Colorado. In 1959, he went to work for First National Bank of Ely until 1978, when he moved to Caliente, NV to serve as vice-President and later President of newly founded Nevada Bank and Trust until his retirement in 2003.

During his early years he enjoyed hunting, fishing, golfing, and even flying his plane before school began. He especially enjoyed his time working as a disc jockey at KELY radio station in Ely, where he worked part time before his shift at First National Bank. He loved spending time at home with his family and frequently took his children outdoors. He was a lifelong member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints where he served in the Bishopric and actively participated in the Scouting program. He was also a member of the Rotary Club for twenty years, serving two terms as president.

His is survived by his wife Rosa, children: Gary, Craig, and Ross Prince, Luis and Ivan Ortiz, Cynthia Wilson, sister Karen Haynes, 31 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents Ross and Hope Prince, his brothers Robert and Gary Prince, and three sons: James Jr., Rodney, and Troy Prince.

Funeral services will be held March 26, 2016 at 11:00am at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 60 South Main Street, Salem, UT. A viewing will be held at the church from 9:30-10:45am. Interment will take place at the Salem City cemetery.

Funeral Directors: Utah Valley Mortuary. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.uvfuneral.com.