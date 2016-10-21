You are here: Home / News / Grover C. Dils Ladies Auxiliary President Retires After 15 Years

Grover C. Dils Ladies Auxiliary President Retires After 15 Years

October 21, 2016 By 1 Comment
Rose Lanigan - A retirement party was recently held for outgoing Grover C. Cils Auxiliary President Jan Spencer and longtime volunteer Nancy Gloeckner.

Rose Lanigan - A retirement party was recently held for outgoing Grover C. Cils Auxiliary President Jan Spencer and longtime volunteer Nancy Gloeckner.

At the August Grover C. Dils meeting, Auxiliary President Jan Spencer announced her retirement after serving 15 years of service. Along with Spencer’s retirement, Nancy Gloeckner, another long-time volunteer, also announced her retirement.

“We had a retirement party for these two great ladies in September,” said new Auxiliary President Millie Fitzsimons. “Their hard work and dedication will be greatly missed.”

Sue Griffins was elected as the new secretary, Fitzsimon’s previous position.

Filed Under: News Tagged With:

Comments

  1. Matthew McMahon says:
    October 29, 2016 at 2:56 pm

    Nan,

    Thank you for your commitment to “our” community. Your efforts continue to make Caliente and Lincoln County a great place to live.

    I hope to visit and see you all soon.

    Dr. Matt McMahon

    Reply

Speak Your Mind

*

shares