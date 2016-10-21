Grover C. Dils Ladies Auxiliary President Retires After 15 Years

By







0 shares

At the August Grover C. Dils meeting, Auxiliary President Jan Spencer announced her retirement after serving 15 years of service. Along with Spencer’s retirement, Nancy Gloeckner, another long-time volunteer, also announced her retirement.

“We had a retirement party for these two great ladies in September,” said new Auxiliary President Millie Fitzsimons. “Their hard work and dedication will be greatly missed.”

Sue Griffins was elected as the new secretary, Fitzsimon’s previous position.