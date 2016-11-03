County to Seek More Information on Waste-to-Energy District

By







Adoption of an initiating ordinance for creating a waste-to-energy special district in Lincoln County was postponed by county commissioners until another meeting.

Commissioner Varlin Higbee explained, “We needed more information before we could proceed.” The proposal has been submitted by Dave and Marcia Hurd of Star Valley.

Higbee said such an ordinance would create “a 318 district, and 318 districts can be quasi-governmental and are pretty powerful, having the ability to use eminent domain, to impose and levy fines, fees and taxes. The devil’s in the details, and until we see the details and how this is going to work, we’re not going to go for it.” He said none of the commissioners even put a motion on the table for approval or disapproval.

Higbee explained a 318 district would be funded mostly by private money. “And a 318 General Improvement District would create a backfall, leaving a question of if the project failed, for whatever reason, and the stock completely hits the bottom, then who is responsible to pay for the losses of the investors? Is it going to be the taxpayers under a GID? We, as a commission, are not going to put our taxpayers in a position where they end up covering losses for investors.”