Letter to the Editor

Dear Editor

I strongly disagree with the editorial by Thomas Mitchell dated October 21, 2016, regarding the use and possession of marijuana.

I can understand “medical marijuana” but I believe that voting “Yes” on this question could pose a danger to children.

I understand that people in the medical profession—especially those working in hospitals—are now required to undergo additional training to be prepared to deal with potential problems if this question is supported by the majority of voters in Nevada. The problem being that candy containing marijuana can fall into the hands and mouths of innocent children who cannot tell the difference between that kind of treat and the candy they are used to consuming.

I hope and pray that voters will see the danger and take steps to protect children from this danger.

Sincerely,

Merlene Hurd-Stirling