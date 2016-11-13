Katschke on Board of Commissioners

By







A letter to the editor in the Oct. 28 issue of the Lincoln County Record questioned whether Adam Katschke should remain on the board of county commissioners.

Katschke pled guilty this past summer to felony charges of one count of Medicaid fraud and one count insurance fraud with regard to his Meadow Valley Pharmacy business. He agreed to pay $1.5 million in restitution and $100,000 in investigative costs.

On Oct. 12, the state pharmacy board ordered Katshcke to surrender his license and sell or close the pharmacy by Jan. 11, 2017.

Sentencing by the 7th Judicial Court in Ely is expected sometime this coming January. However, Katschke has not been available for comment.

At present, Katschke is retaining his seat on the commission board. Chairman Kevin Phillips said in a telephone interview with the Record, “the judge will rule in January. Adam has not chosen to resign, and I am not asking him to. However, after the judge’s ruling he will have to resign. NRS says when a member of the board of commissioners is convicted of a felony, not pled to, but convicted of, they cannot serve on the board.”

Phillips said Katschke has been valuable on the board, in particular with the work and negotiations, along with Commissioner Mathews, done regarding the county solid waste issues. “We will miss him sorely. He’s got a good mind, etc. I’ve been trying to hold on to him as long as we can.”