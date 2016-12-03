SR 320 Rollover Accident Claims Life of Pioche woman

By







A 37-year old Pioche woman, Heather McBride, died of severe head injuries following a one-vehicle rollover accident last Saturday afternoon on the Caselton road, State Route 320.

Lincoln County Sheriff Kerry Lee reported a 2007 blue Mitsubishi SUV with four occupants, McBride and three juveniles, two boys and one girl, was involved. He said the accident site was about three miles from the Highway 93 turnoff onto SR 320. It happened about 3:35 p.m. One of the male juveniles, also from Pioche, was driving with McBride as the right front seat passenger.

Multiple ambulances were dispatched, Lee said, because of the number of injuries. Pioche Fire also called for an air ambulance from Las Vegas. McBride was taken by ambulance to Grover C. Dils Medical Center to meet the helicopter and then transported to Sunrise Hospital in Las Vegas where she later died. A second air ambulance helicopter was called in, and one of the juveniles was also taken to Sunrise Hospital with serious injuries. The other two juveniles were taken to the hospital but suffered only minor injuries.

Nevada Highway Patrol investigated the accident and reported that occupants of the SUV said a dog in the vehicle jumped into the lap of the driver causing the vehicle to swerve to the right and go off the roadway. The driver overcorrected to the left and the vehicle began to rotate counterclockwise as it reentered the highway, crossed the center line to the other side. The driver again overcorrected causing the vehicle to roll over several times, and the right front passenger was ejected.

None of the occupants were said to be wearing seat belts.