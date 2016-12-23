Lincoln Boys Fall to Calvary and Meadows

By







1 shares

The Lincoln County High School boys basketball team played hard but couldn’t come away with any wins last weekend at Calvary Chapel, The Meadows and Tuesday at Alamo.

Coach Ken Thornock said, “We had lots of effort, but it wasn't enough.”

Calvary put on an offensive clinic against the Lynx. The Lions scored 71 points to Lincoln's 53. All of Calvary’s players but one scored in double digits.

A lot of their points came from downtown. “Our team had hands in their face, but they still made a lot,” Thornock said.

Lynx junior Brady Lawrence was the only double-digit scorer with 16. Sophomore Kobe Walker had seven points. Junior Landen Smith, sophomore Noah Smith and junior Braiden McBride each had six.

The Meadows game was much closer, with the Lynx falling by 12. Thornock said, “We had a great first period. In the second we fell behind and the third and fourth were even.’’

Lincoln led the Mustangs in the first, 16-14. But Meadows took a 38-26 edge into halftime and the Lynx couldn’t close the gap. Lincoln was 81 percent from the free throw line. Kobe Walker had a big game, scoring 19 to lead all scorers.

It didn’t help matters that a lot of players are fighting common winter illnesses. “We had a lot of players sick over the weekend,” Thornock said.

See the other basketball story for details on the Alamo game.

The Lynx (3-6 overall, 2-3 league) are at the Kanab Tournament Dec. 29 and 30. The team heads to Needles (10-4, 2-2) and Laughlin (2-6, 0-3) Jan. 6 and 7.