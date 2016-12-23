Lincoln Girls Rolling

By







The Lincoln County High School girls basketball team is on a roll. The Lady Lynx are unbeaten in league play (5-0) and are 9-1 overall.

The most points the team has allowed since its first game against Moapa is 26 at Alamo on Tuesday, a game that Lincoln easily won 48-26 (more details on that game in the other girls basketball story).

Last weekend the team earned two more blowout wins at Calvary Chapel and The Meadows.

Against Calvary, Junior Kailey Kelley had 15 points and senior Kristal Jackson had 10. Juniors Brynlee Wadsworth and Brooklyn Hafen both scored six. Kelley scored two points less than Calvary's whole team, as Lincoln won 50-17.

The Lady Lynx led 28-4 at halftime.

In the third quarter it was no different. Lincoln outscored the Lady Lions by 10. Calvary did manage seven points to Lincoln’s six in the fourth quarter.

It was more of the same against Meadows. Lincoln started out fast, shooting the ball well and playing good defense. The score at the end of the first quarter was 18-5. In the second quarter, Lincoln scored a little less points but still led by 24 at the half, and the team cruised to a 51-16 win.

Coach Duane Wadsworth said, “The whole team played really well.”

Freshman Sadie Soderborg led the way with 18 points. Jackson had 12, and Wadsworth added 10.

The team is at the Canyon View Tournament in Cedar City Dec. 28 - 30. Lincoln heads to Needles (6-2, 4-1) and Laughlin (4-3, 1-1) Jan. 6 and 7.