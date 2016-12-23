Lincoln Wrestlers Performing Well

By







On Dec. 16 and 17, the Lincoln County High School wrestling team participated in the Dixie Desert Storm Duals at Dixie High School in St. George.

The team, led by the coaches Jim Borne and Steve Culverwell, had a strong showing, with two of the varsity boys, Derek Mathews and Zach Rowe, ranking high in their weight classes.

Mathews ranked second place in the tournaments’ 145 weight division, while Rowe placed sixth in the 132 weight division.

This tournament helped the team prepare for regionals, and it was said to be “very rewarding” by sophomore team member Kyle Zierow. He remarked that even though wrestling can be “extremely challenging, it's also a very rewarding experience. It requires for you to be in top physical condition, but you also have to develop complete control over your body and have strong mental attitude.”

Zierow mentioned the individual factor in wrestling while explaining how difficult this sport is compared to others. He commented that “it's just you, on the mat, alone, and if you mess up, it's not your whole team that messes up. It's you. And that's okay. But if you win, you can drive your whole team to victory.”

Lincoln’s wrestlers performed well at the Parowan tournament, held on Dec. 10. Ben Culverwell and Mathews both took first in their weight classes.

Culverwell (106) wrestled two matches and won both. He was also awarded outstanding wrestler.

Mathews (145) also went 2-0 at the tournament.

Hunter Blood was able to place third. It was the first time he ever placed in a tournament.

The team is at the Wolves Rumble at Basic High School in Henderson today and heads to the Pahranagat Valley Invitational on Jan. 6.