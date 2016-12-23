Pahranagat Girls Fall to Lincoln at Home

By







Teams have not been scoring much against the Lincoln County girls this season. Only two teams have scored more than 25 points against the Lady Lynx and both are 3A schools. Moapa Valley scored 50 in a 50-25 win and Boulder City scored 37 in a losing effort.

Pahranagat Valley scored 26 points in a 48-26 home loss to Lincoln County on Tuesday.

The Lady Lynx blitzed the Lady Panthers 21-7 in the first quarter and had a 34-18 lead at the break.

Turnovers were the big bugaboo for Pahranagat and Lincoln (10-1) capitalized on many extra possessions that way.

Lincoln coach Duane Wadsworth said the team is doing a lot of pressing this year, a lot of man-to-man defense. “We’re real quick afoot. I keep the pressure on as much as I can.”

Looking at their league, the coach added, “Our two toughest teams there are Needles and Agassi Prep. We’ll have to be good to beat them.” Agassi Prep knocked Lincoln out of the regional tournament last year in the semi-finals.

The second half was similar to the first half, except the Panthers did not commit as many turnovers, but were limited to just eight points in the second half.

High point for Lincoln was Kristal Jackson with 17 points, Kailey Kelley had 13 and Sadie Soderborg added 11. The Lynx were 6-of-14 at the foul line (43 percent).

Alyse Frehner was high scorer for PVHS with seven. The Lady Panthers were 8-for-20 in free throws (40 percent).

Regardless of the turnovers, Pahranagat coach Amy Huntsman said because of injuries, “We just haven’t been able to put an entire game together with all players fully healthy. But I think we will do well in league.”

Last week Pahranagat Valley lost to Wells, 58-33. Keegan Laughlin led three Wells players in double figures with 15, Sammie Stumpf and 13 and Holly Seech added 12.

For Pahranagat Alyse Frehner scored eight points.

The Lady Panthers had lost to Wells in the Wells Rural Electric tournament two weeks earlier 49-32.

Wells has now won three of the last four games between the teams, but still trails in the series 3-9 over the past 10 years.

At present, Wells (10-2) and defending 1A state champions Owyhee seem to be the top teams in the north.

Pahranagat participated in the 8-team Virgin Valley Lady Bulldog tournament in Mesquite last weekend. The team went 1-2, winning the seventh-place game 36-28 over Pahrump Valley.

Just before the new year, the girls play at Lake Mead Dec. 29. After the New Year, they girls play another game with Virgin Valley Jan. 7 which they are sandwiching in between two league games with Indian Springs and Word of Life Jan. 6 and Jan. 13.

The league playoffs are Feb. 15-18, and the state tournament is Feb. 24-25 in Las Vegas at a site yet to be determined.