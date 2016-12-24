Local Children Shop with Cops

By







Lincoln County’s 15th annual Shop with a Cop day was held last Saturday. Sheriff Kerry Lee said they took about 20 students from local elementary schools to Walmart in Cedar City.

The school district provided a bus for transportation. Officers from the sheriff’s department, Nevada Department of Corrections, Search and Rescue, BLM, State Parks, Highway Patrol and Fish and Game all participated with the kids on the shopping spree.

“We had a great time, Lee said. “Some of the parents went also, and kids were able to shop with money given to them from the Tip-a-Cop program that was held a few weeks earlier at both the Knotty Pine Restaurant and Windmill Ridge restaurant.”

For lunch the group went to the Sizzler in Cedar City, which said “worked us out a great deal on meals and we were able to feed everyone who attended.”

Lee has long maintained the Shop with a Cop program is a great way for his department to interact with the community in a positive way. “This is the whole reason for doing this. It’s as good for the officer’s as it is for the children. It’s great that it falls at Christmas time, too. Our awesome county comes together and donates money.”

Lee said one person, a former Lincoln County resident, “even gave a $100 bill, and other money given to us from people shopping in Walmart we don’t even know, saying they wanted to help knowing it is a worthwhile program.”

Similar groups from other areas were also at Walmart at the same time: Iron County, Beaver County and Cedar City Police and Fire Departments.

“There were probably over 150 kids there on Saturday,” Lee said. “But the other groups are there earlier than we are, so we don’t usually get tangled up.”