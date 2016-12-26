By







0 shares

Frank George McMurray, age 85, died December 7, 2016 at his home in Logandale, Nevada. He was born March 19, 1931 in Pioche, Nevada to George Calvin and Marie Annie Donohue McMurray. On February 22, 1963 he married Marilyn Rose Dennett Feathers in the St. George LDS Temple.

Frank grew up in Pioche, Nevada. He earned his degree from UNR in Communications. He furthered his education with a masters from UNLV. He pursued post graduate studies from BYU and Utah State University. He led a career in the Clark County School District as a Speech Therapist. His life was one of service, mostly to young people, helping young people overcome speech impediments, serving as a scout leader, and in numerous church callings. He enjoyed volunteering with the local ambulance, serving as coordinator. These skills translated to being an Emergency Preparedness Specialist. He was well known for his love of country and community and was recognized for his efforts with the Silver Beaver award.

He is survived by three sons and two daughters: Kaylene (John) Irwin of Springville, UT; David (Cindy); Sean (Maggie) both of Logandale, NV; Garth (Sheirah) of Petersboro, UT; Katherine (David) Cornwall of Orem, UT; 31 grandchildren; 21 great grandchildren; one great great granddaughter; three sisters: Ruth Lightfoot of Sparks, NV; Anna (Phil) Haug of KY and Donna (Mitch) Mattice of Carson City, NV. He is preceded in death by his wife Marilyn, and one daughter, Laurel and one son, Ryan.