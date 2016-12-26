By







Marva Lee Stewart Sullivan, age 75, died Wednesday, December 7, 2016 at Sunrise Hospital in Las Vegas, Nevada. She was born October 31, 1941 to Marion King and Louise Bliss Stewart in Las Vegas, Nevada. She married her eternal sweetheart, Dell Sullivan, on June 9, 1961 in the St. George, Utah temple. She and Dell celebrated 55 years of marriage this past June.

Marva grew up in Alamo, Nevada. She spent summers in Salt Lake City where she took dance classes, which began her lifelong passion for dance. She attended College of Southern Utah in Cedar City, where she majored in education and minored in dance. Later, she taught and choreographed dances for many floor shows, school programs and church functions. She was also the drill team advisor and taught drama at Pahranagat Valley High School.

She was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Some of her favorite callings include: Relief Society President, Teacher Development Instructor, Young Women’s Leader, and Stake Primary Counselor. She loved teaching the young women and primary children.

Marva’s life centered on serving others. She constantly looked for opportunities to assist others and taught her children to do the same. She always found the best in others and the positive in every situation.

The joy of Marva’s life was her family. She loved spending time with her children and grandchildren and was actively involved in their lives. She was supportive of all of their activities and proud of their accomplishments.

Marva is survived by her husband, Dell of Alamo; two daughters and one son; Kayleen (Gary) Grammon of Sandy, UT, Karla (Russ) Cameron of Logandale, NV and Kevin (Becky) Sullivan of Las Vegas, NV; 11 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren; one sister, Joyce Adams of Henderson, NV; one brother-in-law, Russell Hardy of Las Vegas, NV; and many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by two sisters, Mary Lou (Clark) Hardy and Mina Rae Hardy and brother-in-law, Nyle Adams.

Funeral services will be held Monday, December 12, 2016 at 1 p.m. at the Alamo LDS Chapel. A viewing will be held Monday, December 12, 2016 from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. prior to the services at the chapel. Interment will follow in the Alamo Cemetery. Friends and family are invited to sign our online guestbook at www.moapavalleymortuary.com.

Funeral Services will be held Saturday, December 17, 2016 at 2 p.m. at the Logandale 1st Ward Chapel. Visitation will be from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. prior to services at the chapel. Interment will follow in the Logandale Cemetery. Friends and family are invited to sign our online guest book at www.moapavalleymortuary.com