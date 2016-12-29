Letter to the Editor: Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office

By







Dear Editor,

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank everyone who supported them with this year’s Shop With a Cop Program. With the support of our community through donations, and the Tip a Cop program, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office was able to affect 19 children and their families in a positive way. On December 10th 2016, officers from the Lincoln County Sheriff’s

Office, Nevada Department of Corrections, BLM, Nevada Highway Patrol, Nevada State Parks, Nevada Division of Wildlife, and the Lincoln County Search and Rescue spent the day with 19 children and their parents.

Children, along with their parents/guardians from Alamo, Hiko, Caliente, Panaca, and Pioche all boarded a school bus and made the early morning journey to Cedar City Utah. Each child was paired up with an officer and a Walmart gift card and went shopping together. When it was all said and done, the bus was full of gifts from Barbie dolls to bicycles and everything in between. Each child and officer made their visit to Santa Claus for candy canes and pictures after getting all their gifts wrapped by volunteer groups from Southern Utah University sports programs.

After shopping at Walmart, the parents, children and officers all met at the Cedar City Sizzler for lunch. The ice cream dessert bar was not ready for what was about to hit it. The bus then returned to the respected town’s and returned the families and their gifts back home.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office and it’s officers would like to give a special thank you to the Knotty Pine Restaurant, and the Windmill Ridge Restaurant for hosting this year’s Tip a Cop dinners. The Lincoln County School District for assisting the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office with choosing the children who go on the trip, as well as supplying the bus for transporting the families. A very special thank you to David Hansen and Mr. Barr for donating their time and driving the families to and from Utah safely. The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office again thanks our community for all your support, and we can’t wait until next year!

Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office