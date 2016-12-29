Lincoln girls at Utah tournament

By







0 shares

The Lincoln County High School Lady Lynx are in Cedar City this weekend for the Steve Hudson Classic and look to continue their winning ways.

The team is off to a great start and is 5-0 in league games and 10-1 overall. The Lady Lynx only had one loss against Moapa Valley, which is a 3A school.

Five-foot-11-inch senior center Kristal Jackson has been a force for Lincoln so far this season. She averages about 10 points a game and controls the paint well for the team. Freshman guard Sadie Soderborg has shown she can score at the varsity level. She had a 17 point game against Lake Mead and an 18 point game against Meadows.

Junior guard Kailey Kelley has been a huge weapon for the Lynx, averaging 9.6 points a game. Kelley scored 19 against Lake Mead, a season high for the team so far.

The team hopes to continue its strong play as it gears up for the rest of league play, starting with games at Needles (10-2 overall, 4-1 league) and Laughlin (4-3, 1-1) next Friday and Saturday.

Then eight of the Lady Lynx final ten games are at home. The team has one other non-league opponent, Virgin Valley, on Jan. 14 in Panaca.

The top four teams in the 2A Southern League will qualify for the regional tournament Feb. 17 and 18 at Sunrise Mountain High School in Las Vegas. Currently, Lincoln holds the top spot in the league, followed by Agassi Prep (5-2, 3-0), Needles and Laughlin.