Boys Basketball Review

Both of Pahranagat Valley’s boys and girls varsity teams had non-league games last night at Lake Mead and will open league play at Indian Springs on Jan. 6.

The Panthers boys are a pleasant surprise to most observers. With a tall back line and a senior oriented backcourt, PVHS rolled to a 12-0 mark just before Christmas which included wins over Lincoln County and Moapa Valley.

The last time the Panthers started out this well at the beginning of the season was 2006 when they went 17-1 up until January 14, 2007. They finished the season 28-4 and won the state championship over Trinity International.

Coach Mike Strong contributes the success of his current team to the good defense they are playing. “We’re getting a lot of hands on balls, loose balls and deflections, and get some easy baskets on transition. It gets to be really tough sitting in a half court set all the time and letting teams set up, and we rebound the ball well with our size down low.”

Christian Higbee will return soon from leg surgery and will eventually be worked back into the playing rotation. “I don’t think it will take him long, he has played a lot of ball with these kids. He seems now to be as healthy as he’s been,” Strong said.

Junior center Culen Highbe has shown a lot of confidence from the things he learned playing Division I summer ball. Strong noted, “The competition he has faced just adds to your confidence and he has gotten bigger and stronger at the same time.”

Of things the Panthers need to work more on are the turnovers. “A lot of those have not been forced and we have got to get better in that area,” Strong said. “It’s giving teams too many opportunities that we don’t need to.”

Elsewhere in the state, Mineral County appears to be the strongest team in the northern 1A ranks. The Serpents are 6-3 at the holiday break and had a close game with 2015 2A runner-up Yerington before losing 60-54 after leading at halftime.

Among other teams, Wells is 5-3 and defending state champion Whittell is 7-6.

After beginning league play at Indian Springs, and a non-league game at Virgin Valley Jan. 7, the Panther boys have three league games at home. Word of Life, Jan. 13, Round Mountain Jan. 20 and Spring Mountain Jan. 24.

As with the Pahranagat boys, the girls team faces Indian Springs Jan. 6, then has home games with Word of Life Jan. 13 and Round Mountain Jan. 20.