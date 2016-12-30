By







0 shares

David Alan Thatcher, age 59, died Thursday, December 15, 2016 in Alamo, Nevada. He was born September 18, 1957 in Portland, Oregon to Wilford Everett and Marion Estella Trone Thatcher. On August 27, 1986 he married Sheila Roberts in the Seattle Washington LDS Temple.

David grew up in Portland. He served an LDS Mission to the Salt Lake City Utah Mission. He attended Mount Hood Community College before earning his Bachelor’s and Master’s Degrees from BYU in Provo, Utah in Education. He raised his family in Alamo, Nevada where he worked as a Special Education Teacher. He loved studying and learning about history, reading books and watching old movies. He loved spending time with his wife, children and family.

Survivors include his wife, Sheila; three sons and three daughters: Alysa (Nathan) Seeley of Idaho Falls, ID; Emily of Alamo, NV; Jason (Kelsey) of Cedar City, UT; Spencer of Alamo, NV; Heidi of Cedar City, UT; Brent of Alamo, NV; four brothers and four sisters: Lester (Marsha) of Portland, OR; Carol (Jay) Brown of Roy, UT; Leo (Becky) of Neskowin, OR; Bob (Perscilla) of Price, UT; Nathalia Corrokston of Montpelier, ID; Ann (Gary) Griffith of Vancouver, WA; Joy (Mike) Candrian of Sandy, UT and Karl (Kim) of Keizer, OR.

Funeral services were held Wednesday, December 21, 2016 at 11 a.m. at the Alamo LDS Chapel. Visitation will be from 9:30 - 10:30 a.m. prior to services at the chapel. Interment will follow in the Alamo Cemetery under the direction of Moapa Valley Mortuary. Friends and family are invited to sign our guest book at www.moapavalleymortuary.com