1932 - 2016

Douglas Ray Calvert, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, chose Thanksgiving day, November 24, 2016, to return “Home for the Holidays” to his wife, whom he has greatly missed.

He was born in Greenville, Utah on August 6, 1932 to Arthur Orrice Calvert and Emma LaVera Williams. He grew up in Caliente, Nevada and was the 6th child of 9. He attended the University of Nevada in Reno where he was drafted into the army and served two years in Germany at the end of the Korean War. He graduated from his beloved BYU with a Bachelors of Science and just a dissertation shy of his masters in Botany and Plant Science. He instilled the love of plants as an educator for 34 years, mainly at Kearns High School, but in reality to anyone who needed help with a plant or a tree in their yard. He loved to say that he never met a plant or flower he didn’t like; a weed is just a plant that is growing in the wrong place.

He met his wife, Norene at BYU. They were married in the Logan Temple on April 6, 1962. During their 54 years together, dad faced cancer several times; each time with quiet dignity. He rarely complained, always had an amazingly positive attitude, and through it all, found the time and strength to serve others and fulfill his church callings. He was a faithful member of the LDS church and dedicated much of his life in the service of the Lord and of others.

Dad loved people. He loved to talk and sing his own made up songs, to joke, to laugh and to tease, to help, to teach and to serve.

He is survived by his 5 children, Camille, Craig (Jolyn), Lindsay (Shanna), Rachel and Challene (Jorge); 9 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; 2 brothers; and 2 sisters. He is preceded in death by his wife, Norene; his parents; a brother; and 2 sisters.

The family would like to thank our friends in the Valley Park 6th Ward and the staff from Inspiration Hospice for their kind and loving support and care of our dad. If you wish, in lieu of flowers, you may donate to the Huntsman Cancer Institute or plant a rose bush!

Funeral services were held Saturday, December 3, 2016, 10 a.m., at the Valley Park 6th Ward, 5233 South 3200 West. Viewings were held Friday, December 2nd, 6 to 8 p.m. at McDougal Funeral Home, 4330 South Redwood Road and again Saturday at the church 9 to 9:45 a.m.Interment, Valley View Memorial Park.