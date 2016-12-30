Pahranagat Girls Ready for League Play

By







0 shares

Injuries to key players already this season have hurt the Pahranagat girls team. Coach Amy Huntsman said, “We just have not had the whole team healthy for any length of time except at the very beginning of the season.” Shayla Leavitt is back to practice after recovering from a concussion she suffered Dec. 20 against Wells, and Kyla Shumway is expected to return after a knee injury.

Assistant coach Kennedy Huntsman said the Lady Panthers (4-7) are very much looking forward to the new year.

The team played Lake Mead Dec. 29 in Henderson, a team they have not played since 2013, but from whom PVHS has won 10 straight since 2007.

Huntsman said she expects the team will come together for the league season. The Lady Panthers have had a history of doing that in past years.

Pahranagat Valley was league runner-up to Round Mountain in the 1A Southern Division in 2016, earning a 20th consecutive spot in the state tournament, but losing to McDermitt in the state semifinals.

Senior Allyse Frehner and juniors Karley Whipple and Madalyn Taylor were First Team All-league selections last year with Alyson Egbert on Second Team. “The girls have the mentality of wanting to return to state and they will come together,” Huntsman said.

Of the Panthers losses in the pre-season, four have been to 2A or 3A teams. “We may be smaller than they are,” she said, “but know we can play to their level. Even though we are small, we are good on the boards and are quick afoot. Frehner and Taylor are doing real well on rebounding.”

Whipple, Frehner and Madie Williams are the floor leaders for the team.

In the 1A Southern, 2015 league co-MVP’s Hannah Swafford and Alyssa Hanks of Round Mountain are expected to help the Knights again contend for the league title. Round Mountain is 7-5 as the new year begins and league play starts. Beaver Dam (5-3) and Beatty (6-4) are close behind. The Panthers play all three of those teams in Alamo during league action.

Statewide among the 1A girl’s teams, the northern division appears to be the strongest. At the holiday break, defending state champion Owyhee is 6-0 and rival Wells is 11-4, including wins two wins over Pahranagat Valley. Wells has a win over Round Mountain and Owyhee had wins in December over 2A Yerington and 4A Wooster in Reno.

The Braves are playing this weekend in the eight-team West Coast Classic in Vallejo, California, northeast of San Francisco.