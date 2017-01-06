Bella Voce Annual Panaca Christmas Concerts a Hit

By







The most inspiring and incredible talent filled Neldon C. Mathews Center on the evenings of Dec. 21 and 22 as the Bella Voce Choir presented the Sounds of Christmas. A beautiful selection of Christ-centered songs were masterfully pieced together under the direction of Klark Black, who has directed a Bella Voce Christmas concert, which has become a Christmas staple in the community over the last six years.

Living in these small communities, it is hard to remember where you are when you’re seated at the Neldon C. Mathews during a Bella Voce concert, as the sound and talent onstage seems unreal and makes anyone extremely proud to be a part of these amazing communities. The choir was composed of local artists, most of which return year after year to make up Bella Voce, along with a few new voices.

The choir was accompanied by Sharee Mathews and Karen Culverwell at the baby grand piano, accentuating the choir perfectly and overwhelming the crowd with even more musical talent. Christmas wouldn’t be Christmas without music, and choir music has played a major role in the history of Christmas celebration. This year’s performance started with a Christmas cantata composed of many familiar Christmas selections and narrations of the Christmas story, followed by more pieces and ending with Hallelujah from Handel’s Messiah.

With so much hustle and bustle during the holiday season, the Sounds of Christmas was perfectly placed the days prior to Christmas as a reminder of the true meaning of Christmas, as the peaceful and heart warming music filled the audience with Christmas joy.

Black will be directing a spring Bella Voce concert, of which the same amazing talent can be expected.