Lincoln Boys Drop 79 Points on Beaver Dam

The Lincoln County High School boys basketball team was in Kanab, Utah over the weekend and came away with a loss to Kanab and a win over Beaver Dam in two non-league games.

Kanab was a solid opponent. Coach Ken Thornock said, “They are tough, well-balanced and well-coached.” But in the first period Lincoln surprised their hosts, outscoring Kanab 16-5. “It was the best first quarter we've ever had,” Thornock said.

Kanab struggled to stop Lynx junior guard Elijah Harr. He scored 13 points, had five rebounds, three assists and a steal.

“Elijah performed great; he drove well and the other team had trouble containing him,” Thornock said. Harr's performance landed him a spot on the All-Tournament team.

However, the boys slowed down in the second quarter. They only scored three points and Kanab scored 17.

In the third quarter the Lynx stepped up their game again, but Kanab outscored them 18-14.

The final quarter was the same as the second. Lincoln only had three points, Kanab had 16 and won 56-36.

In the game against the Beaver Dam Diamondbacks, a Nevada 1A Southern League team, the Lynx were down by two at the end of the first quarter, but Beaver Dam would not lead again. At the beginning of the second period, the Lynx really started to heat up. They kept the pressure on the whole time and at halftime had an eleven point lead.

Thornock said, “Our defense picked up, and we had really good ball movement.” The Lynx had a total of 20 assists as a team. Harr and Cody Thornock combined for 13 of them.

The third period was staggering. The boys put a season high of 32 points up in the quarter, and everything was clicking for the team.

The fourth period was no different, and the Lynx cruised to 79-26 win.

Justin Barton led the team with 23 points. Brady Lawrence scored well with 14 points, two assists and five steals. Thornock performed well defensively. He had five steals and a block. Benson Wadsworth filled up the stat sheet with 14 points, nine rebounds, an assist and a steal. Thornock said, “That was Benson’s best performance all season.”

Harr had 12 rebounds and eight assists.

Lincoln is 4-7 overall and 2-3 in league play. The team is at Needles (11-5, 3-2) Friday and Laughlin (2-6, 0-3) on Saturday.