Lincoln girls compete at Steve Hudson Classic

The Lincoln County High School girls basketball team competed at the Steve Hudson Classic last weekend in Cedar City. The Lady Lynx played Grantsville, Canyon View and San Juan.

Against Grantsville, the girls lost 68-19. Lincoln Coach Duane Wadsworth said Grantsville is “a big school of eight or nine hundred kids, and all the girls were big and strong.” Even though his team lost, Wadsworth said juniors Brynlee Wadsworth and Kailey Kelley played well.

“Our team was able to break through their press,” he added.

Against Canyon View, another large school, Lincoln kept it close through the first half. At halftime, the team was down by ten and made a run in the second half.

“We were coming back but couldn't close the game,” Wadsworth said. The Lady Lynx lost 39-36.

The last game was against San Juan. Wadsworth said, “We played really good against San Juan.” It was another close game, all the way until the beginning of the fourth quarter when Lincoln senior center Kristal Jackson fouled out.

“That really hurt us,” Wadsworth said. “She went out within the first minute of the final quarter.” They couldn't bring the game home, and they lost 50-46.

Still undefeated in league play at 5-0 and 9-4 overall, the Lady Lynx travel to Needles (10-4, 4-1 league) today and Laughlin (5-3, 2-1) tomorrow. Wadsworth said, “They will be our hardest opponents yet.”