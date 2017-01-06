Pahranagat Girls Top Lake Mead

By







League play begins for the Pahranagat Valley girls varsity this week. The team plays at Indian Springs tonight. To tune up for that, they played a non-league game at 2A Lake Mead Dec. 29 and came away with a 57-26 win.

The Panther (5-7) girls erupted for 25 points in the second quarter and pushed their lead to 40-13 at halftime.

The teams had not played each other since 2013, and Pahranagat Valley has now won all 11 meetings dating back to 2007.

Assistant coach Tory Frehner said the girls played extremely well under the basket. “We avoided unforced turnovers that first half, which have plagued us all year. We were a little quicker than they were, and we put pressure on them up front, got some easy layups, and we were making shots we haven’t been making before.”

Madalyn Taylor had 12 points, Madi Williams added 11 points and Gracie Carter scored 10 for Pahranagat Valley. Josey White scored 14 points for Lake Mead (1-8).

There was a lot less scoring in the second half, Alamo making only 17 points and Lake Mead with 13.

Frehner said, “We took the pressure off of them. When we got up by about 25 we pulled out of our press and went to a straight zone. We also got the younger players some time, had some freshmen play well and everybody did a nice job.”

After tonight’s game, the girls play at Virgin Valley JV on Saturday. The team won last year’s game with Indian Springs 38-8.

As league play begins, the 1A Southern has defending champion Round Mountain with a 7-5 record. Last year’s co-MVP’s Hannah Swafford and Alyssa Hanks lead the Knights. Beatty and Beaver Dam are both 3-3, although Beaver Dam did not report a score with Indian Springs Dec. 16, and they played Lake Mead just this past Wednesday.