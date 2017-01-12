Caliente Pharmacy Purchased

By







A Panaca man and his brother from Utah have purchased the Meadow Valley Pharmacy in Caliente from former owner Dr. Adam Katschke.

Tyler Heaton, a teacher at Lincoln County High School and John Heaton, a self-employed businessman from Mapleton, Utah completed purchase of the pharmacy for an undisclosed price. The name will be changed to Jolly’s Drug Store. “We have been working on this for about eight months. It isn’t an easy process,” Heaton said.

Katschke was ordered by the Nevada State Board of Pharmacy last summer to surrender his license and sell or close the pharmacy by Jan. 11, 2017.

The Heatons said they will be involved in the business and financial aspects of the pharmacy, but not the day-to-day operations. Trent Decker will be the pharmacist in charge along with Andrew Bleak. All of the current staff members will remain. “We have talked with all of the employees there, and all are really good people,” the brothers said.

There won’t be any interruption of service in Caliente, Heaton said, “and our hope is that will also be the case in Alamo. There may be a change in the service there for a little bit until we can get it back up and running again, but Alamo residents can be assured they will still be able to get their medications.”

Tyler Heaton said their decision to purchase the pharmacy stemmed from “a desire to make sure that Lincoln County would continue to have a pharmacy is why we stepped in. It’s our desire to continue to provide as positive an experience for our customers as possible and the kind of service that will be satisfying to all.”

John Heaton said Katschke helped with the sale and transfer of the pharmacy to them. “He has been very cooperative to help us get everything in line, including helping obtain permission from the state board of pharmacy so that we can continue to run the pharmacy. We have done everything that is necessary to keep the pharmacy open.”

He said, “Service is not going to stop in Alamo there, it’s just how the services are going to be delivered. There might be a slight change for a month, but then it will go back to normal. It would only be that we were not able to get everything in place quick enough. It’s really just a timing issue more than anything,”

The Heaton’s will attend a meeting with the state board Jan. 11 in Las Vegas.

Tyler Heaton said he has already received numerous statements of support and gratitude for their purchase and continuing the pharmacy.

John Heaton said changing the name to Jolly’s Drug Store comes from his grandmother who was named Jolly.