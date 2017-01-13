Lincoln Girls Split Weekend League Games

By







0 shares

The Lincoln County High School girls basketball team lost its first league game of the season to Needles last Friday. However, the Lady Lynx bounced back to win at Laughlin.

Senior center Kristal Jackson broke her fingers over the weekend and is out for four weeks. This is a tough blow for the team. Jackson is Lincoln’s tallest and one of the most consistent players.

In the first quarter of the Needles game, Lincoln kept it tight and trailed 12-11 at the end of the period. The second quarter was a different story. The team struggled offensively and allowed Needles to take a nine point lead going into the half.

The third period was better for the Lady Lynx. They scored eleven, but couldn't stop Needles who extended its lead to 13.

Over the past season the Lincoln girls have struggled to put points on the board in the fourth period. It was no different in the Needles game, where they only had four, and Needles pulled away for a 51-31 win.

Freshman Sadie Soderborg had nine points for Lincoln, and Jackson had eight. Needles’ Brenna Chavez led all scorers with 16. Jayne Antone had 15, and Preslee Murch scored 10.

Before playing Lincoln on Saturday, Laughlin was 4-1 in league games and hoped to give the Lady Lynx another loss, but Lincoln had other ideas.

The team played a great first period, outscoring Laughlin 12-2. The strong play continued in the second quarter, and Lincoln took a 24-9 lead at halftime.

Lincoln was a little stagnant offensively in the second half, but so was Laughlin. Even with an injured key player, the Lady Lynx won 36-20.

Soderborg had ten points for Lincoln. Junior Kailey Kelley had nine and Jackson had eight. Teresa Chapa had nine points for Laughlin

Lincoln is currently second in the 2A Southern League at 10-5 overall and 6-1 in league play. Agassi Prep is first at 7-2, 5-0. The Lady Lynx host Agassi tonight at 6 p.m.

Tomorrow they host non-league Virgin Valley at 3 p.m.