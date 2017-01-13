Mathews of Lincoln Wins at Pahranagat Invitational

By







Derek Mathews won the 138 pound weight class at the Pahranagat Valley Invitational wrestling tournament last Friday.

Boulder City was the big winner with nine first-place finishers and rolled to the team title at the Pahranagat Valley Invitational in Alamo on Friday.

Pahranagat coach and tournament host Brad Loveday said, “It takes a lot of work to put on a tournament like this and we had a good turnout.”

Boulder City finished with 260.5 points. Moapa Valley was a distant second with 122 points. Western of Las Vegas placed third with 103 points. Pahranagat Valley was fifth with 76 points and Lincoln County seventh place with 44 points.

Justin Bonar (106 pounds), Garrett Leavitt (113), D.J. Reese (126), Jimmy Brown (132), Jimmy Dunagan (152), Brian Foster (170), James Ewell (182), Ryan Vanario (195) and Mike Kaposta (285) all won their weight classes for Boulder City.

Kenon Cowley (106), Zane Dennington (120), Octavian Trumbo (145), Dillon Viera (160) and Devin Fox (285) each placed second for the Eagles.

Moapa Valley’s Trevor Van Vliet was first at 160, and Western’s Diego Ortega won at 120.

The Panthers did not have an individual champion in the tourney, although freshman Reese Thornton (170) took second place to Foster of Boulder City.

Salvador Heredia (113) was third place, Tyler Horrocks was fourth at 285 pounds, and Peter Vande Sluis was fourth at 182 pounds. Lincoln County’s Trevan Perkins placed fourth at 126.

Yesterday, Pahranagat was at the Sunrise Mountain Duals in Las Vegas along with Indian Springs, and today and Saturday participate in the Western Warrior JV Rumble in Las Vegas.

Alamo will host the Panther Duals with Lincoln County and Spring Mountain Jan. 18.

Lincoln County in the meantime is at the Pine View Invitational in Pine View, Utah this afternoon.