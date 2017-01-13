Pahranagat Girls Win Two On the Weekend

By







Holding a team scoreless in one quarter of varsity basketball doesn’t happen very much, and for Pahranagat Valley at Indian Springs last week, they did it in two quarters, the first and third.

Sarah Back had 11 points and 10 rebounds as the Panthers downed the Thunderbirds 55-8, their opening league game of the season.

Lacey Steele, Gracie Carter and Madalyn Taylor each added eight points. Steele also had 10 rebounds for the Panthers.

“We played really well this game,” said coach Amy Huntsman. “We played as a team and are really starting to come together. We played a lot better defense than we have, and I believe that is something we are going to continue to get better at.”

Aubree Young led Indian Springs with six points. Matrina DuBray was the other scorer with two points.

The Thunderbirds (0-6, 0-1) did not go to the foul line and the Lady Panthers (6-7, 1-0) had an off night going 6-for-16 (37.5 percent).

The following night at Mesquite, the girls again played well and took down the 3A Virgin Valley 46-32.

Although listed on the schedule as a game with the Virgin Valley JVs, Huntsman said she did not consider it that way at all. “This was a varsity game as far as I’m concerned. The Virgin Valley coach (Chimane Creer) did not dress some of her varsity players for this game and pulled some kids up from the JVs, and that was her choice. As far as I’m concerned that was a varsity game.”

The first time the teams played, in the Bulldog Invitational Dec. 16. Huntsman said, “We were missing three players and Karley Whipple, one of our leading scorers, was on the bench quite a lot in foul trouble. We had a completely different team when we came this time. We had the lead the entire game and played very well yet again.”

It’s the first time since at least 2010 the Lady Panthers (7-7) have won the game at Virgin Valley.

This weekend, the girls have just one game, tonight in Alamo with Word of Life.