Young Lincoln County Man Balances Career While Racing

By







0 shares

Colton Gubler at 21 is an entrepreneur, owns G&G Films and is a full partner with his father in a small construction company in Lincoln County, Nevada.

He has several area projects he is working on and is so excited about the New Year and the 2017 race season.

Gubler started racing motorcycles when he was about 5 years old. The passion grew into desert racing with his family, entering and winning in several classes of cars and trucks over the years.

Colton’s Father, Regen and Mother Tammie Gubler said “We are both so very proud of his accomplishments and that he has grown into being such a hard working, kind and giving human being”

MRAN, WORC, BITD, BORE, S.N.O.R.E. he and his family have raced in all of these and more. Traveling mostly in California, Idaho, Nevada, Arizona and Utah for these exciting and tough races.

These desert races can be up to 300 miles long over rough and rocky terrain and 75 to over 100 racers from all over the country participate. With crew, entourage and hardcore dedicated fans the races bring in a great economic windfall to many a small community.

When asked what his favorite race of the S.N.O.R.E. series was, without hesitation and with a big smile he said,

“It is the S.N.O.R.E. Caliente 250, I love representing my hometown! It is the best! We have the most beautiful area to live and race in, our community is so welcoming and it is all about family and friends”

In 2017 Gubler and his champion race team and pit crew are adding an exciting new chapter in their race career with circle track, IMCA Modified and Western Mini Sprint cars.

“The races are circle dirt tracks, and will take place in several states and are held almost every weekend starting in Janurary and go all year. The S.N.O.R.E. series was six races from February to December. We are looking forward to the new race schedule and competition,” said Gubler.

Gubler, is a young, yet very focused and mature racer. He knows what he wants in life and has a list of goals he is methodically checking off.

Yes, he is a Dreamer!

After Modified and Sprint Cars, Gubler is looking forward to racing “Rally” cars and then on to his ultimate dream, to become a Formula 1 race car driver.

I like so many, will be following his career with high expectations as it unfolds.

Congratulations on your Class 12 Championship and exciting new race future.