Beverly Ruth Bulloch Gaffin passed away on December 26, 2016 in St. George, Utah. She was born to Bruce N. Bulloch and Louisa Cox on September 7, 1936 in Cedar City, Utah. Beverly had a rough start, and spent several days in an incubator before going home.

Times were tough in Cedar City, so early on in her youth the family moved to Southern California where her dad took a job at Moser Tires. Beverly’s maternal grandparents, as well as her paternal grandmother also lived in Southern California. She loved outings to the beach and going to the Santa Monica Pier.

When she was in the third grade the family moved to Boulder City, Nevada, where Beverly spent most of her growing up years. Her mother was quite sickly due to a heart condition, so consequently she attended the Fifth Street Grammar School in Las Vegas while living with her Aunt Ruth. She got to sleep inside the house, but her brother and cousin slept outside in a sheep wagon. The Boulder City LDS Branch did not have a font, so Beverly was baptized in Lake Mead.

Beverly graduated from Boulder City High School in 1954. She then attended a year at Brigham Young University. Due to her mother’s fragile health, she took some time off to care for her. Then she attended CSU, now SUU, for two years. Beverly lived with her paternal grandfather during this time, after which she completed her degree in Medical Technology and graduated from BYU. She did her internship at Huntington Memorial Hospital in Pasadena, California.

Beverly’s mother passed away early in 1959. In November of that same year, she married Stanley Gaffin. They were sealed in the St. George LDS Temple in 1968. Their marriage produced four children, Michele L. Wadsworth, David B. Gaffin, Kimberly J. Chatterley and Daniel P. Gaffin. The family made a big change in 1972 by moving to Panaca, Nevada. Beverly lived there until 2014 when she relocated to St. George, Utah.

The first of two highlights this past year was going to Malibu in July to attend her Aunt’s 100th birthday celebration. The second highlight was to travel to Billings, Montana and surprise her daughter to celebrate Beverly’s 80th birthday.

Beverly is survived by three children, six grandchildren and thirteen great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Kimberly in 2001 and her husband, Stanley in 2007.

Funeral services were held on Saturday, December 31, 2016 at the Panaca LDS Chapel. Online condolences can be sent to www.sumortuary.com.