Stanlee Jones, age 60, passed away on December 31, 2016 in Caliente, Nevada. He was born on September 25, 1956 in Las Vegas, Nevada to Elmer and Madeline Klein Jones.

Stan’s favorite activities were fishing, carpentry, shooting, archery, hunting and anything else that involved having fun outside with others. He always had a smile on his face.

He is survived by his children Veronica Jones and Zachary Jones both from Las Vegas, Nevada. Along with his brother Bernard Jones, and sister Madeline Machynia, also from Las Vegas, Nevada.

He is preceded in death by his parents Elmer and Madeline Jones.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, January 6, 2017 at 11 a.m. at the Agape Baptist Church in Caliente, Nevada. Interment will be in the Caliente Cemetery under the direction of Southern Nevada Mortuary. Online condolences can be made at www.snmortuary.com