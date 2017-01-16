It’s All In the Name

By







What was the sports nickname of your high school? Nevada has some good ones. One of the best just might be the Gabbs Tarantulas.

Joe Santoro of the Reno High School Sports Examiner once wrote in an article about some of the fascinating, meaningful and unique nicknames that do exist in the Silver State.

Gabbs has only about 12-16 students in the whole high school, and the name Tarantulas comes from the annual gigantic fall migration of male tarantulas searching for a mate. Observers say the town is simply overrun then, and even that is an understatement.

Railroaders, a good solid name, are not only in Carlin, but also in Sparks. Each community has a rich history dating back to the turn of the 20th century and the railroad industry that flourished there.

Indian Springs Thunderbirds come from Wilbur “Bill” Creech, father of the U.S. Air Force crack precision flying team, “The Thunderbirds,” that were once stationed at Creech Air Base at Indian Springs.

The Mineral County Serpents in Hawthorne comes from an old Paiute Indian legend that tells of a giant serpent living in nearby Walker Lake, Nevada’s own version of Nessie, the Loch Ness monster in Scotland.

Best way to ward off the serpent, locals say, is to carry a big bag of marshmallows. Any good monster hunter knows serpents are partial to marshmallows. Nonetheless, you still better be able to run pretty fast.

Then there is Sandy Valley, south of Las Vegas. They go by Sidewinders, another kind of desert snake, hazardous, too. We could throw in the Beaver Dam Diamondbacks, but they are in Arizona, so maybe that shouldn’t count.

Hurrahs for the Virginia City and Tonopah Muckers. And Santoro asked the question, “One wonders just what is a mucker?” Dozens of definitions exist. In mining, the industry that brought fame to both towns, a mucker is the guy who shovels ore and rock into the ore cars and ore buckets. There are other definitions, too, some good, some not. Try this one: A person who isn’t afraid to get down and dirty and do all the little things to become successful in life.

The most popular name in the state, Santoro noted, is Mustang. Six schools have that one. There are 20 schools represented by cats, with the Lincoln County Lynx, Pahranagat Valley Panthers and the White Pine Bobcats just to name a few.

There are 19 schools that have nicknames the same as current NFL teams, 13 with NBA team names, and five schools with Major League Baseball team names. How about that! Sorry, the NHL gets passed over, no Penguins or Maple Leafs,

And finally, 15 schools have a nickname associated with a U.S. university. However, there are none in Nevada that follow some of the very best ones, such as the University of California Irvine Anteaters, Delaware Blue Hens, Maryland Terrapins (which is a turtle, albeit not a desert tortoise), UC-Santa Cruz Banana Slugs, Scottsdale Community College Fighting Artichokes, and the Colby (Maine) White Mules.

Of course, let us not forget the Oregon Ducks and the Oregon State Beavers.