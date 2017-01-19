Donald Grant Mulock

By







Donald Grant “Custer” Mulock was born in Waltham, Mass. to Arthur F. and Myrtle (Duff) Mulock on January 1, 1934. He passed away at home in Panaca, NV, on January 3, 2017.

At the age of 8 he moved to Yorkbeach, Maine, where he lived with his grandmother until he graduated from high school and joined the air corps where he became a paratrooper, logging over 50 jumps.

Don loved all kinds of life: flowers, plants and animals. He had many talents including: becoming a gold and silver smith, sign painting and playing the piano. He loved to tell stories of his life’s adventures, which were many and varied.

He is survived by his wife, Marilyn (Sunshine), two sons, Michael A. Mulock and Darrell E. ???? and one daughter, Wandalynn K. Mulock. He was preceded in death by his parents, grandmother, a brother, a sister and one son. No funeral services will be held as per his request. A memorial service will be held at a future date.