Glady Sue Allison, age 79, passed away January 8, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. She was born November 2, 1937 to Wilbur Clarence Mann and Margarett Linely in Crab Orchard, West Virginia.

Gladys graduated from high school in West Virginia.

She was married to Richard Tremaine and was later divorced. They raised four daughters.

On August 10, 1980, she married “Bobby” Robert Donald Allison in Las Vegas, Nevada.

She loved and missed being in West Virginia. She was a long jumper, distance runner and loved to go flying in private planes. She enjoyed cats and pretty sunflowers and especially loved her grandchildren. She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, having been baptized about two years ago.

Gladys is survived by her husband; her daughters Edna Sue of Nevada; Anne Loraine Jasper (Greg) of Las Vegas, NV; Donna Tremaine-Pizarro (George) of Reno, NV; 7 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents, daughter Ginger Welch, baby boy Richard Tremaine who passed June 5, 1959 and by her 11 siblings.

Funeral services will be held Friday, January 13, 2017 at 2 p.m. at the Caliente LDS Chapel (1100 S Front Street, Caliente, NV). Viewing will be held prior from 12:30 pm to 2 p.m. also at the church. Interment will be in the Caliente Cemetery under the direction of Southern Nevada Mortuary. Online condolences can be made atwww.snmortuary.com.