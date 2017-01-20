Caliente City Council News

By







Correction from last city council report: Jolly’s Drug Store was granted a conditional business license.

With the absence of Mayor Hurlburt , Steve Rowe sat in as acting mayor at the Jan. 5 Caliente City Council meeting.

For discussion, Cory Wadsworth from POOL/PACT pointed out property that should be added to the insurance, such as the Boxcar Museum, the restroom and power poles stored at Industrial Park. There were also items removed from the list that are no longer in use and will be removed.

Approval was made for paying $199 for Councilman Jones to take his final course to become a Certified Public Official. He has been taking the courses for eight years. This will take place in Reno. Jones will pay for expenses above the cost of the class.

Approval was made for the Tennille/Locust Street project. When completed, curbs and sidewalks will be ADA approved, and new streetlight and signs will be added. Bids will be sent out with hopes of starting in April or May. Drawings of the project were shown to the council and discussions occurred on the type of lighting and handicap access.

In public comment, it was mentioned a workshop about the Biomass Power Plant was scheduled for Jan. 11, 6 p.m. at the Depot. The meeting was an intro to the concept of the facility and potential jobs it could provide. Questions and comments were welcomed.

The council also held a special meeting yesterday at the Depot for final budget items. The next regular meeting will be Jan. 19.