Lincoln Boys Go Through Tough Stretch

The Lincoln County High boys basketball team hosted Agassi Prep and Virgin Valley at home last weekend, coming up short in both contests.

The team also lost a road matchup to Adelson School on Tuesday.

It was the Lynx first matchup with Agassi this season, and it wasn't the outcome Lincoln wanted.

Agassi is a powerhouse this year and has the best record in the Southern 2A league at 10-3 overall and 8-0 in league play. The Stars jumped on Lincoln early, taking a 23-15 lead into the second quarter.

At the half, Lincoln was down by 13, and Agassi put the game away in the third period, outscoring the Lynx 32-10. The Stars were letting it fly from three point land, and there wasn’t much Lincoln could do to stop their hot streak. Agassi cruised to a 77-44 win.

Sophomore Noah Smith led Lincoln in scoring with 13 points. Akeemis Williams paced the Stars with 19 points. Aiden Olivas and Najeeb Muhammad both had 18.

The next day, the Lynx welcomed Virgin Valley for the teams’ second meeting this season. When they played on Dec. 1, Virgin Valley ran away with a 71-25 win. The Bulldogs had 26 field goals and 12 of them were three pointers.

This time around, Lincoln wanted to shut down the perimeter.

The Lynx ran a 3-2 zone, three guys on the outside and two guys down low, and it was working. Virgin Valley only made five threes all game. Sophomore Kobe Walker helped the team a lot, not with his scoring but his passing. He had seven assists. Juniors Brady Lawrence and Elijah Harr both had 15 points. Harr also filled up the stat sheet with four rebounds, four assists, a steal and two blocks. Unfortunately, even with the good defense, and the players’ individual efforts, Virgin Valley still won 60-51.

On Tuesday, Lincoln visited Adelson School and lost to the Lions 61-32. Adelson is another tough team, right behind Agassi in the standings at 11-3 overall and 7-1 in league play.

Tonight at 6, the Lynx (4-12, 2-7) look to bounce back at home versus Mountain View (4-15, 1-8). The Lynx then host Lake Mead (6-9, 2-6) tomorrow at 4:30 p.m.