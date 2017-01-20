Lincoln girls drop two at home, bounce back at Adelson

By







The Lincoln County High girls basketball team hosted Agassi Prep and Virgin Valley last weekend. Unfortunately, the Lady Lynx lost both games.

However, the team returned to its winning ways at Adelson on Tuesday.

Agassi is first in the league at 10-2 overall and 8-0 in league competition. The Lady Stars took a five-point lead at the end of the first quarter.

In the second period Lincoln kept up the whole time. The Lady Lynx wouldn't let them go on a scoring run like in the first. At the end of the half, Lincoln was still down by five.

In the third quarter Lincoln played stellar defense, holding Agassi to just nine points, but the team was still down by four going into the fourth quarter.

In the fourth, the Lady Lynx played well, but it wasn't enough to beat the Lady Stars, who scored 50 to Lincoln’s 42.

Junior Kailey Kelley led Lincoln with 13 points and junior Brynlee Wadsworth had 12. Freshman Sadie Soderborg had 11 points.

The Lady Lynx struggled to contain Sharmayne Finley, who led the way with 19 points. Destiny Rover added 10 for Agassi.

The next day the girls stepped out on the floor to take on non-league Virgin Valley.

The first period began in a bad way for Lincoln. Virgin Valley shot off to a huge lead, leaving the Lady Lynx in the rear view mirror. They scored 19 and held Lincoln under 10.

Lincoln got under control in the second, but was still down by 13 at halftime.

In the third and fourth periods, turnovers were causing problems for the home team, which couldn’t find a rhythm and lost 57-27.

Wadsworth led the Lady Lynx with fourteen points. Briana Todd paced the Lady Bulldogs with 17.

Lincoln was able to bounce back at Adelson on Tuesday with a 42-21 win. Kelley and Soderborg both had nine points. Wadsworth and senior Kia Phillips each had seven.

The Lady Lynx are currently third in the 2A Southern League Standings with an 11-7 overall record and 7-2 league clip. The team hosts Mountain View (4-12, 1-8) today at 4:30 p.m. and Lake Mead (6-9, 3-5) tomorrow at 3 p.m.

Lincoln junior Kailey Kelley at the line in home action last weekend.