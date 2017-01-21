BLM Seeks Input On Increasing Recreational Opportunities

By







The Bureau of Land Management Ely District, Caliente Field Office is asking the public to provide input on expanding motorized and non-motorized recreational opportunities in Lincoln County, Nev. The 30-day public input period concludes Monday, Feb. 13, 2017.

The BLM has scheduled two public meetings, from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.:

• Wednesday, Jan. 18, Lincoln County Clerk’s Office, 181 North Main St., in Pioche.

• Thursday, Jan. 19, Alamo Annex meeting room, 121 Joshua Tree St., in Alamo.

In response to increased interest from recreational organizations, the BLM is considering the development of additional trails systems to include campgrounds, trailheads and staging areas, mapping and signage, and more. Input received from the public will be used to develop an environmental assessment that the BLM will make available for public review and comment.

Interested individuals should address all written comments to the BLM Caliente Field Office, P.O. Box 237, Caliente, NV 89008-0237 Attn: Lincoln County Trails. Comments may also be submitted electronically with the subject, “ATTN: Lincoln County Trails” to blm_nv_eydo_lctrails@blm.gov. Before including your address, phone number, e-mail address, or other personal identifying information in your comment, you should be aware that your entire comment – including your personal identifying information – may be made publicly available at any time.

For more information, contact Jon Prescott, BLM Project Manager, at (775) 726-8144 or blm_nv_eydo_lctrails@blm.gov