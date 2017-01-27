Pahranagat Wrestling to League Duals

By







This weekend is the Class 2A Southern League Duals in Laughlin for the Pahranagat Valley boys wrestling team, and after that, on Feb. 3-4, says coach Brad Loveday, are the 2A regionals at White Pine High in Ely, the qualifying matches for the state tournament.

“These league duals are like the regular season in basketball, you get to wrestle everybody in your weight class,” he said. “We just do them all in one weekend, because our league is small enough we can do that.”

The Panthers are a young team, just three seniors, “and you just never know how things will go until you get there. This is where you kind of figure some things out. They all have their potential. This is the weekend you find out where each one stands,” Loveday said.

Salvador Heredia is considered a top prospect at 113 as is freshman Reece Thornton at 170.

The dual matches, Loveday explained, will give a wrestler a ranking going into the regionals, but only the top four in any given weight will advance to the state meet Feb. 11-12 at Spanish Springs High School in Sparks.

Spring Mountain and White Pine are among the top teams in the 2A Southern. Loveday said White Pine’s Monte Moore (145) and Eric Pickens (152) are among the leading contenders in the 2A Southern. “They have a good coach and even though they might only come with six or seven wrestlers, they are going to be solid and the kids that make it through are really good kids.”

Looking at other teams in the region, Loveday said Laughlin is a good team also. “All the teams have a few really good kids.”

Battle Mountain from the Northern 2A will again be considered the favorite for the 2A state title at Spanish Springs. The Longhorns are the four-time defending champions.