Panther Boys Fall Out of First Place

A very cold shooting first half hindered the Pahranagat Valley boys in losing to Spring Mountain 51-47 on Tuesday in a game for first place in the 1A Southern League.

Coach Mike Strong said, “They were just better than we were all throughout the game, quicker to the ball than we were. I thought they got us trying to play at a little quicker pace than we like to play, and we ended up rushing things which caused us some issues and missing a number of easy shots. They’re not easy anymore when that happens. We kind of dug ourselves a hole, losing the first place standing. Hopefully, we’ll work hard and give ourselves an opportunity to get out of it.”

After being down 16-12 at halftime, PVHS did manage to grab the lead 37-36 with 3:28 remaining. However, Spring Mountain’s Kelly had 12 of his game high 26 points in the fourth quarter as the Golden Eagles outscored the Panthers 24-19 that quarter and hung on for the win.

Junior center Culen Highbe had 18 to lead the Panthers. At the foul line they were 18-for-27 (66 percent), including 10-of-13 in the fourth quarter. The Eagles connected on 6-of-11 free throws in the fourth quarter and finished the game 6-of-14 (42 percent).

The win leaves Spring Mountain (9-10, 5-0) in sole possession of first place in the league with three games remaining and a first round bye into the league tournament semifinals Feb. 17 in Las Vegas.

Pahranagat Valley (16-2, 3-1), if they can win out the remaining four league games, as the No. 2 seed, will also get a first round bye. At present, Beatty (11-4, 4-1) is the No. 2 team in the league. The Hornets and the Panthers play in Alamo Feb. 4. PVHS beat the Hornets 57-23 at the Beaver Dam Diamondback tournament De. 10.

Last Friday, Highbe had 17 of his game high 28 points and 10 rebounds in the first half to power the Pahranagat Valley over the Round Mountain Knights 68-37. Cody Williams added 12 points and seven rebounds for the Panthers.

Pahranagat threw on a full court press at the very beginning and took advantage of numerous turnovers or missed shots by the Knights for an early lead. The 6-foot-9-inch Highbe seemed to be able to do whatever he wanted under the basket as Alamo raced to a 19-7 first quarter lead and was up 44-16 at halftime.

In all, nine players scored for Pahranagat and only five for Round Mountain. Payton Brown scored 13, and teammate Corbin Jensen had 10 points for the Knights.

Strong said the boys did a “really nice job entering the ball and giving Culen opportunities inside and he did a good job of finishing. We also rebounded the ball pretty well and were able to move the ball really well.”

This week, Pahranagat has just one league game, at Sandy Valley (6-7, 0-3) tonight, and a non-league game with visiting Mountain View (4-17) on Saturday.