Panaca Council Discusses Farmstead Contract

The Panaca Town Board met on Jan. 9. Present were board members Tyler Free, Mike Anderson, Gary Elmer and Gretchen Soderberg. Also present was secretary Ginger Shumway and members of the public.

Chairman Free said he had looked over the minutes of the Dec. 12 meeting and found them in order. The minutes were approved without public reading.

Bills were approved to be paid, although some would be paid later in the month when funds were available.

The contract with Panaca Farmstead was discussed. Soderberg said she had read it. It contained everything asked for. Points were made that Farmstead requested a cleaning deposit and had dropped the town’s need to train farmstead workers for spraying fertilizer. With no surprises found in the contract the vote to accept the farmstead contract passed.

Another item on the agenda was Van Cluff of Vanguard Pest and Weed Control. He gave a report of his survey of Panaca’s alleys and a bid of $1,200 for weed control. He would only use a pre-emergent. A sterilizing spray could cross fence lines and kill desirable plants. Cluff guaranteed weed control even if he had to make repeated applications.

Soderberg expressed a desire to accept Cluff’s bid, but funds were not immediately available. Shumway suggested payment in installments. Cluff accepted if the first payment could be made by March. One complication on how to pay him was his current contract for the streets. It was on the fiscal year and part of the work is still outstanding. Another complication is that the fiscal year starts on July 1 but not the beginning of the weed growing season. The board voted to table the action until the Feb. 13 meeting when a written payment would be in hand.

Maintenance reports for cemetery, park and streets were not given as no one was present to give them. Chair took responsibility to give a few reminders.

Under public comments on the agenda, Anderson spoke of a dump truck. Board members looked up what vehicles and equipment the city had, talked of the need for a dump truck and questioned where funds would come from. No action was taken.

Tiffany Kelly’s resignation was accepted. Shumway said she would advertize in the Record for two weeks.

The meeting adjourned.

