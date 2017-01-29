Bryant Hinckley Wadsworth

By







December 28, 1942 – January 12, 2017

Bryant was born the second of eleven children given by God to Don and Sylvia Wadsworth of Panaca, Nevada, USA. His boyhood and youth were filled with the simple devotions of his faith in God, the security of his good-hearted family, the happy hard work required on their farm, and the natural patriotism found in rural America.

Bryant served as a missionary in Japan for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. The sustained faith, effort, and growth demanded of him in the mission field yielded the lasting joy of his lifelong kinship with the Japanese people.

Bryant married his sweetheart Janet in the Salt Lake Temple. Together they had thirteen children and moved their family eighteen times. Bryant’s loyalty to daily prayer and scripture study profoundly influenced his children, giving them an immovable foundation of faith in the Lord Jesus Christ.

Bryant’s affectionate appreciation for farmers and farm life moved him to earn a doctorate in Agricultural Economics. For more than two decades, he negotiated trade agreements for agricultural commodities between the United States of America and her allies. He was chosen to serve as an interpreter for Japan’s Emperor Hirohito on the Emperor’s official friendship tour of American farms thirty years following the Second World War. After his retirement from the United States Department of Agriculture, he returned to Japan to build a highly successful subsidiary of a Utah-based business. He brought his Japanese management team to Panaca to camp under the stars in the land of his childhood. Friends and colleagues around the world fondly remember him as a man of cheerful integrity, genuine concern, inspired leadership, and rare humility.

Bryant was preceded in death by his parents, one daughter, one son, and three grandchildren. The generosity and unwavering goodness of his earthly presence, along with his sound counsel and captivating storytelling, are dearly missed by his remaining loved ones.

Interment will be in the Panaca Cemetery. Funeral services will be held on January 19, 2017, at 5 p.m. Pacific Standard Time, in the Panaca, Nevada, LDS Chapel located at 1065 Main Street, Panaca, Nevada. Visitation will be from 4 to 4:45 p.m. prior to the services. A memorial service will be held in Highland, Utah, on January 20, 2017, at 5 p.m. Mountain Standard Time, in the LDS Chapel located at 10494 North 4720 West, Highland, Utah. Visitation will be from 4 to 4:45 p.m. prior to the services.

Flowers may be delivered to 11800 North 6000 West, Highland, Utah 84003, for both the Panaca funeral and the Highland memorial service.