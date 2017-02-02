Church Hosts Pancake Dinner

By







They have the Soup Suppers, Vacation Bible School, Steak Dinner, Pumpkin Patch, Bible Study led by Pastor Linda Larsen and now added to the Caliente Community United Methodist Church outreach programs is the All You Can Eat Pancake Dinner, which was held on Jan. 17.

Jim and Janis Shay brought this idea with them from Illinois, where it was started in 1948. The ingredients for the batter has not been shared. Luckily they were able to find someone who was willing to.

People were greeted at the door, led to a table and served by members. Families, friends old and new enjoyed pancakes, sausages, applesauce and beverages while visiting and eating.

Looks like this may become another tradition for the church.