New Restrooms at Pioche Courthouse Put On Hold

New restrooms are needed for the county courthouse in Pioche. Plans have been in the works for some time according to County Planning and Building Director Cory Lytle.

The existing ones, men’s on the lower floor and the women’s on the main floor across from the clerk’s office, have been there since the building opened in 1938.

However, as Lytle told county commissioners Jan. 17, “If we do that right now, it will make it difficult to pay for everything related to taking over the operation of the solid waste hauling and disposal in the county and some other things we need to work on this year.”

He said if they did move forward for new restrooms, “we would have to start the bidding right now and awarding of the bid and contract in late February, early March, and break ground in April in order to have everything buttoned up by next winter.”

Lytle said there is about $340,000 sitting in a fund that could be used, but the projected cost by the engineering firm, SH Architects of Las Vegas, is around $800,000 for about 2500 square feet of work.

Plans, he said, call for a new section to be added on the building at the west end of the courthouse, past the district attorney and county treasurer offices. “There would be a foyer, restrooms and the lower section would be for storage. A stairway to the third floor would provide an emergency exit for employees up there, if needed.

At present, the men’s restroom is on the bottom floor and the women’s is on the mail floor across from the clerk’s office. A separate employee-only bathroom is on the third floor. Those would all be renovated and become employee-only restrooms.

Lytle said the county did not have the amount of money needed for the project at this time and recommended the plan be put off until next year.

County chair Paul Donohue said at $800,000 for 2500 square feet of work would figure out to $320 a square foot. Lytle said his own realistic costs would not be that much, only about $425,000 to $475,000. Commissioners decided to hold off on redoing the restrooms for about another year from now.