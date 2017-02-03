Lincoln wrestlers excel at Divisions and Southern League Finals in Western High School and Laughlin High School

By







On Jan. 27 and 28, the Lincoln County High School wrestling team competed in the divisions at Western High School in Las Vegas and the Southern League Finals at Laughlin High School. The boys participation was outstanding, with seniors Derek Mathews, Zach Rowe and junior Ben Culverwell placing first in their weight classes and ranking for regionals.

The wrestling team’s performance improved significantly, with Mathews (138 pounds) and Rowe (132 pounds) winning all five of their matches and and Culverwell (106 pounds) winning all four of is. However, as sophomore wrestler Kyle Zierow remarked, what made it so important was that “every member of the team wrestled the best they’ve ever wrestled.” He added, “It was exciting, seeing everybody at the top of their game. In even the freshmen had an impressive improvement, and that makes the overall performance of the team even better than from when just a few members do well. This is the kind of team that makes it to state.” The team, led by captains Mathews and Rowe and trained by coaches Jim Borne and Steve Culverwell, had a strong performance from wrestlers who have been practicing since the beginning of the season. Among these were freshmen Trevin Perkins (112 pounds) and Chance Christensen (113 pounds), and sophomore Zierow (132 pounds). Christensen wrestled three matches, winning two of them, these being his first wins in the season. Likewise, Perkins wrestled four matches, winning three, and Zierow won three matches out of his five matches.

Congratulations to the Lincoln County High School wrestling team for its victory. The team will participate in Southern Regionals this weekend Feb. 4 in Ely.