Panther Boys Seek to Strengthen Hold On Second Place

Tabor Maxwell scored 24 points to match the same number from Tyrell Brooks of Mountain View, and the Panthers pulled out another second half come-from-behind win, 62-49 over the Saints in non-league action last week. It keeps the Panthers in second place in the 1A Southern league as the season nears playoff time.

Culen Highbe added 18 points and 11 rebounds, and Cody Williams scored 11 for Pahranagat Valley. Tyson Jorgensen had nine points and 15 rebounds for the Panthers (19-2, 4-1).

Tyrell Brooks led Mountain View with 24 points, and twin brother Terrence scored 17 for the Saints, who led 30-25 at the half, and between them the Brooks boys had 26 of the Saints points in the first half.

Needing to shut down the duo in the second half, Alamo coach Mike Strong said the plan was to “just deny the Brooks boys the ball and help in behind them. They had gotten hot in the second quarter (outscoring Pahranagat 21-11), so in the third quarter we tried to pick them up as early as we could, keep rotating in fresh defenders on them, deny them the ball, make things a little bit tougher.”

Neither one of the Brooks scored that quarter when Mountain View got only three points from Daniel Reyes, and Tyrell and Terrance were the only Saints players who scored in the fourth quarter.

It was the second consecutive come-from-behind home game for the Panthers.

“We’ve been a little herky-jerky lately, play a little bit good, then not so much,” Strong said. “But in the second half we showed a good flow to the game where the kids passed better, cut and moved better, doing the things we see in practice all the time, but not necessarily in the game. It was nice to see it this time.”

Maxwell said, “I was overplaying the passing lanes, anticipating where the ball was going to go, but still be in position just in case the ball handler went back door.”

On Friday, at Sandy Valley, Highbe and Maxwell each had 12 points as the Panthers routed the last place Sidewinders 54-22.

Cody Williams added 11 points for Pahranagat as they outscored Sandy Valley 16-3 in the second quarter to take a 26-13 halftime lead.

Wyatt Robinson had 17 points for the Sidewinders (6-8, 0-4).

For PVHS this week, they play their final regular season road game tonight at Tonopah (8-6, 2-4), host Beatty (11-4, 4-1) on Saturday, then a non-league meeting with White Pine on Tuesday. The Panthers are 15-1 against White Pine since 2005, including 2008, when the teams played each other three times.