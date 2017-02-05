Proposals Being Accepted for Lincoln Archaeological Initiative

By







The Bureau of Land Management will accept proposals for Round 10 of the Lincoln County Archaeological Initiative (LCAI) from Tuesday, Jan. 17 through Friday, March 17, 2017.

Proposals under the initiative focus on the inventory, evaluation, protection and management of unique archaeological resources in Lincoln County, Nev. Projects must be on public land within Lincoln County and address the priorities outlined in the solicitation.

Proposals are being solicited through grants.gov, solicitation #L17AS00010, or through fedconnect.net, solicitation #L17PS00104. Proposals must be submitted directly to the BLM grants or contracting officers named in the solicitations.

Funding for LCAI comes from revenues generated through the sale of public lands identified for disposal in the Lincoln County Lands Act and existing land-use plans. The Act created a special account in which 85-percent of the revenues from land sales are deposited. Funds in the special account may be used for a number of activities, including the study of archaeological resources in Lincoln County. The remaining funds are distributed to the State of Nevada (5-percent) and Lincoln County (10-percent).

To date the BLM has approved $9,131,746 for archaeological projects in Lincoln County. Expenditures approved include documenting Paiute and Shoshone rock art sites, and oral histories and practices; archaeological site inventories; obsidian toolstone research; settlement pattern studies; educational brochures and websites; archaeological educational curriculum and upgrade of archaeological collections by inventorying, re-marking and repackaging of artifacts collected from public lands in Lincoln County.