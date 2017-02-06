Council Tables Vortex Letter

By







Caliente City Council met Thursday evening with more attending than usual.

Steve Rowe was acting mayor with Councilman Cody Christensen also absent.

A payment agreement was approved for Narconon Fresh Start

for back rent at the Depot of $4,548.00 in monthly payments and have properties by end of January, leaving room 10 available for rent Feb 1st.

Arthur Haddrill will continue to rent room 9 and bring his rent up to date.

Groundshakers and Yucca Chuckers are approved for March 18 and 19 race, contingent of paperwork being submitted.

The office staff will begin to work five eight hour shifts, starting Feb. 20.

Sending a letter of support of Vortex Power Inc. was tabled until a full council is in attendance. Victor Jones made the motion after public comments and questions. Jones stated it was too important not to have the full council there. The motion was voted on, and all agreed.

One other note. The heat has been fixed at the Depot and it is working well. The library workers will be the first to thaw out.