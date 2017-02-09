By







Dorothy Jane Budy, age 76, passed away on January 30, 2017 in Panaca, Nevada. She was born May 19, 1940 to George Stephen Tetrault and Laura Adele Poirier in Keene, New Hampshire.

Dorothy graduated from Keene New Hampshire High School. She later attended North Dakota University and became a Dietitian.

She was a devout Christian and was very spiritual. Dorothy enjoyed time with her great grandchildren, going fishing, camping, spending time in the outdoors and gardening. She was a big fan of the Chicago Cubs, enjoyed doing all kinds of crafts, collected angel figurines and loved going to Hawaii where she lived for four years.

Dorothy is survived by her four sons; one daughter; brothers Ken, Gerald, Raymond and Steve; sisters Kathy and Cheryl; 10 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren and her dog Babe.

She is preceded in death by her parents, her daughter Janice, and her sister Joan Tetreault.